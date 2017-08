COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the first day of school for a new charter school in Columbia County.

The School for Arts and Infused Learning will open its doors today for over 400 students.

The school currently serves Kindergarten through 6th grade and plans to have more in the future.

