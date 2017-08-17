Aiken County Litter Task Force members pleased with decrease in trash along roadways

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s been several months since the Aiken Litter Task Force was reintroduced, but the program seems to be working.

Task Force member Lou Courbo says litter control has really taken off in Aiken County.

More people are reporting litter bugs and there’s less trash along the roadway.

Still, the organization is hoping these flyers will encourage more people to get involved in the anti-litter movement.

“What that’s requesting is that every resident just keep in front of their house clean, it’s not a big thing to do and I think that will go a long way.” Corbo told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The next task force meeting is on Aug. 29, 2017, at the County Government Building.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.

