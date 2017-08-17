Application to hold cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied

FILE - A Tuesday, June 23, 2015 file photo shows a carving depicting confederates Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The "Confederate Memorial Carving" in a state park outside of Atlanta is once again stirring controversy, as Georgia officials try to decide what, if anything, to do about a huge sculpture that memorializes three of the South's Civil War heroes but causes offense to blacks and others. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) – A Ku Klux Klan group’s request to burn a cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia has been denied.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association on Monday rejected the application from the Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan to hold an Oct. 21 “lighting” ceremony.

The application was submitted May 26.

The ceremony was proposed to commemorate a November 1915 cross burning on top of Stone Mountain that marked the KKK’s revival.

Crosses were burned there annually, decades ago.

A Stone Mountain Memorial Association statement says it condemns the beliefs and actions of the KKK and that its rules allow for the denial of a permit for an event that would disrupt park activities or “appears to represent a clear and present danger to public health or safety.”

