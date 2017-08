AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – In Aiken, residents will be able to have coffee with a cop.

The Department of Public Safety will be out at What’s Cookin on 123 Lauren Street in Aiken, S.C.

The event is will begin at 7 a.m. and end a little after 9 a.m.

The goal of the event is to help strengthen the bond between police and the community.