Columbia Co. BOE employee killed in crash on Columbia Road identified

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials confirm that a Columbia County employee is dead after a collision between a dump truck and a county vehicle at Dogwood Quarry.

According to officials, 56-year-old Larry Curry was driving a Board of Education maintenance truck east on Columbia Road, hauling a tractor on a trailer.

Witnesses say the trailer started to sway.

Curry then hit the brakes, causing the truck to go sideways into the path of a Ammonium Nitrate Carrier truck at the entrance of Dogwood Rock Quarry.

Curry was killed in the crash.

A portion of Columbia Road near William Few Parkway and High Meadows in that area was closed in both directions due to a potential Ammonium Nitrate leak. Officials determined no leak had occured.