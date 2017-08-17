Columbia Co. BOE employee killed in crash on Columbia Road identified

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials confirm that a Columbia County employee is dead after a collision between a dump truck and a county vehicle at Dogwood Quarry.
According to officials, 56-year-old Larry Curry was driving a Board of Education maintenance truck east on Columbia Road, hauling a tractor on a trailer.
Witnesses say the trailer started to sway.
Curry then hit the brakes, causing the truck to go sideways into the path of a Ammonium Nitrate Carrier truck at the entrance of Dogwood Rock Quarry.
Curry was killed in the crash.
A portion of Columbia Road near William Few Parkway and High Meadows in that area was closed in both directions due to a potential Ammonium Nitrate leak. Officials determined no leak had occured.