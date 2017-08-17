GA high school cancels class after shooting incident involving teacher

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County has cancelled classes Thursday after an incident involving a teacher.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV reports that students are being held inside the gym.

Douglas County sheriff’s officials say a school employee was flown to a hospital after a gun-related injury at the school.

“No students were in the building at the time. The campus has been secured and students are in the gym. Students may be picked up by a parent or guardian and buses will be available to take bus riders home. There will be no classes at Lithia Springs High School today,” said Nell Boggs, Community Relations Specialist for the Douglas County School System.

Boggs said a teacher suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 a.m. while alone in his classroom.