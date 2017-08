RICHMOND CO., Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County taxpayers should be seeing their 2017 bills early this year.

The Tax Commissioner’s office says that bills will begin mailing on Friday, Aug.18 with most receiving them next week.

Taxpayers who pay within the first 20 days will receive a 1 percent discount on the tax portion of their bill.

Payments can be made through the mail, the tax commissioner’s website or at the Municipal Building.