SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Eclipse glasses are sold out in almost every area, but a South Carolina political consultant is trying to help soldiers get some.

R.J. May says he’s raising money for basic training recruits at Fort Jackson.

The military installation in Columbia is the Army’s largest basic combat training post, and May says he’s set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise $32,000.

He wants to provide a set of glasses to all 8,000 recruits on the Fort Jackson post.