Silver Bluff hosts South Aiken in Game Night Live opener

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The 7th season of Game Night Live broadcasts begin with a renewed series in South Carolina as traditional 2A powerhouse Silver Bluff hosts 4A South Aiken on Friday.

The five-time state champion Bulldogs are hoping to bounce back from a 3-7 season in Burton Able’s first year as head coach, while South Aiken is looking to build off its second state semifinal appearance in school history.

“To come in here and actually have a year where I get to know the players, the players know me, [and] I’ve brought in my coaching staff, so everybody is on the same page,” Silver Bluff head coach Burton Able said. “We’re all working for one goal and that’s to win.”

“Just keep the momentum going, and keep the attitude we had last year,” South Aiken senior offensive lineman David Ray said. “Nothing satisfies us except for excellence and a perfect season. We [want] to go 15-0 and get that state championship ring.”

Silver Bluff had won six straight in this series from 2008-2013, but the Thoroughbreds won 55-0 in last year’s season opener to snap that streak.

“We talked about that from the day it happened until today,” Silver Bluff senior defensive back Michael Parrish said. “It’s just added motivation.”

Both teams agree, a win Friday night would kick start what they expect to be successful seasons.

“It means something when you beat Silver Bluff,” South Aiken head coach Chris Hamilton said. “It means something to this community and around the state when you do that. It’ll jump start [us] for the rest of the year.”

“I think for the coaches and players it’d be a big statement for what we believe we’ve been working toward,” Coach Able said. “It would set the stage for the rest of the year.”