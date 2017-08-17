Suspect named in Avalon Lane murder

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sherriff’s Office needs your help finding a murder suspect.

32-year old Dimitri Carter is wanted in the death of Andrew Jones.

Jones’ body was found on top a brush pile on Avalon Lane in Beech Island.

Three other arrests have been made in connection to this case.

Dylan Seth Rayborn was arrested Saturday night after a high speed chase. He is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder. Christopher Buckland was also arrested in that chase.

38-year-old Christopher Blitchington was arrested Monday.

He’s charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Trafficking in Meth or Cocaine Base Drugs.

If you know anything please call your local police or Crimestoppers.

Callers can remain anonymous.