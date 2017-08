CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WJBF) – The mayor of Charlottesville is set to make an announcement regarding the Robert E. Lee Statue.

That statute was at the center of the deadly crash, that happened Saturday, Aug.12.

The announcement is said to be about the proposed removal of the statue as well as a tribute to Heather Heyer who died when a car drove into protesters.

The announcement is set to for Aug. 18 at noon.