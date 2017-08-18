Confederate monuments protected under South Carolina’s Heritage Act, lawmakers see no need to revisit legislation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina lawmakers aren’t looking to revisit the Heritage Act, which requires the General Assembly to approve the removal of any historical monument.

Some monuments and plaques are reminders of the Confederate States of America, an important part of the South’s history.

While the statues, memorializing the slave-holding era of the South, are coming down across the nation, South Carolina has an act in place to protect these and all monument.

The Heritage Law has protected what’s it’s supposed to be protected, and the law has been working like it’s supposed to be working.” District 83 Representative Bill Hixon told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Under the Heritage Act, a tribute to Confederate President Jefferson Davis in North Augusta, erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy, is protected.

Which essentially means the marker can’t be removed by any local municipality without the approval of the General Assembly.

“Do you think that maybe South Carolina should reconsider the Heritage law?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“No,” said District 25 Senator Shane Massey.

“Can you go into why you feel that way?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I’ll tell you think, I think we need to be more outspoken then we have been in opposition to hate and in evil.” Massey told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Even if you take them all down, that doesn’t change history,” Hixon said. “The next thing they will be wanting us to take down will be the White House, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial.”

The Aiken Delegation says they haven’t been approached by their constituents to remove or relocate any Confederate monuments.

However, if it were to ever come up they are willing to work through the process and convince the General Assembly.

“Every situation is different. It depends in, what the monument was. It depends on what they were wanting to do? Were they wanting to take it down completely. Were they wanting to put a different plaque on it? Were they wanting to move it from one place to another? There’s a whole lot of variables that go into it,” said District 24 Senator Tom Young.

We also asked about when the Confederate Flag, that was removed from the top of the Statehouse, will be put on display. Lawmaker say they hope it will get done soon, but could not give us a timeline.

