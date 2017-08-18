DiVino Ristorante Italiano is here to show you how to make pizza from scratch

DiVino’s joins us on The Dish to teach you how to make pizza from scratch in this segment of The Dish.

DiVino Ristorante Italiano is a restaurant owned by Andrea and Marion Petruzzi who moved from Florence, Italy to North Augusta, SC in March 2016. Their goal in opening DiVino, is to bring you a piece of Italy with the large variety of dishes their offer on their menu.

The decor at DiVino is a unique mix of European tradition and modern style. The walls are decorated with custom framed photographs of Florence specially taken for the restaurant.

Chef Leonardo Accorsi, native of Florence, Italy, has an international background in cooking, having worked in restaurants in Tchek Republic and Canada. He also worked for almost 40 years in Florence’s best restaurants as Executive Chef. He specializes in Tuscan cuisine and will make sure to bring tradition to the table. DiVino offers a full bar with top shelf liquors, wines and cocktails crafted by their talented mixologist. In accordance with the rest of the restaurant, the bar’s decor is a very modern Italian style, as you would find in Florence.

DiVino recently expanded and customers can now rent “The White Room” for private events, business meetings, engagement parties… and also require customized menus created by Chef Leonardo for any kind of event!

DiVino Ristorante Italiano is open for dinner/ bar Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm to 12pm, lunches Friday and Saturday from 11am to 2:30pm and Sunday Brunch from 10:30am to 2:30pm.