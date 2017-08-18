Fatal car crash Mims Rd. in Richmond Co.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal crash on Mims Road Thursday night.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, emergency workers were called to the 2200 block of Mims Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

21-year-old, Jonathan Michael Cash was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center at 2:23 a.m.

Cash was driving a Honda Civic east on Mims Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip several times.

Cash was wearing his seatbelt. Speed was a contributing factor to the car crash.