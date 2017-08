NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) –The date for the first game at the new Ballpark Village at Riverside has been released.

The new era of professional baseball in the CSRA begins on Thursday, April 12, 2017.

The Augusta Green Jackets will face off against the Lexington Legends.

However, the first home game will be April 18, versus the Kannapolis Intimidators.

The Green Jackets will play at home 13 times throughout the 2018 season.