Pets and the solar eclipse: what you should know

We are less than three days away from the first total solar eclipse to pass through the United States in 38 years.

Many of you will be celebrating at viewing parties, but what about your pets?

How will the eclipse affect dogs, cats and other animals in the area?

“I’m planning on taking my family to go view the eclipse in South Carolina, but I’m going to leave my pets at home. I don’t want them to get into trouble. I’m looking forward to it, I’m excited,” Dr. Mark Tribby said.

He is recommending that all pet owners do the same as him. Leave their pets at home for the eclipse parties and celebrations.

“I don’t think they have to worry about their dogs or cats looking up at the sun, because it’s not natural for them to do that, but a lot of people get together, they might shoot off fireworks or honk their horns. If you’re out in the country, dogs will get scared and they can run away,” he said.

Even though your pets probably won’t look at the sun, if it were to happen, it would be harmful for them.

“Dog and cat eyes are much more sensitive. They can see in dim light, where we can’t. So they would have more damage if they were to look directly at it. I would recommend that the safest thing is to keep them indoors,” Dr. Tribby said.

It doesn’t seem like the total solar eclipse will affect your pets so much, but because of the darkness, it may affect wildlife in the area.

“The most animals affected are animals that normally see light in the dark. Wild birds, deer, you might see those coming to roost or going to nest, and then when it gets light again, they’ll come back to their normal routine,” the doctor said.

A lot of eclipse events across the CSRA, including the one at Daniel Field, are asking that you don’t bring your pets.

Instead, leave them at home where you don’t have to worry about them.