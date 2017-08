GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WJBF) – Teachers at a preschool in Greenville County are preparing for the total solar eclipse.

The Goddard School has decided that no child under the age of five will be able to go outside to watch the eclipse.

They are afraid they won’t be able to keep their glasses on during the event.

However, the students will be inside and will be watching NASA’s live stream of the eclipse on a projector screen.