RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is hosting its third annual burgers and shakes event Saturday, Aug.19.

The initiative helps the police and the communities connect.

The sheriff’s office encourages people to come out, meet the staff, and ask questions while enjoying a free burger and shake.

This event will be held at Brookfield Park on Mayo Road from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.