Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars after exchanging fire with officers in Burke County.

Officers from the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a shooting on the 900 block of Kingston Drive around 1:30 on Friday.

Upon further investigation, officers relocated to the 800 block of Washington Drive in search of the suspect.

Once there, officers found the suspect attempting to put his vehicle on a wrecker.

They then came under heavy fire from the suspect and began to return fire, striking him.

34-year-old Quilton Patrick Thomas was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Burke County’s SWAT was called to the scene but were cancelled after the suspect was apprehended.

Investigators say no other suspects appear to have been involved.

The GBI is currently investigating.