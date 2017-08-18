Suspect wanted in Rosier Road murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a murder suspect.

Antonio Collier, AKA Choppa, is wanted for Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Collier is wanted in connection with the July 11th murder of Sean Middlebrooks.

On July 13th, Kendall Palmer was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Collier is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information on him, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080