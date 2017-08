South Carolina (WJBF) – A new money-saving option could mean that the Confederate battle flag formerly flown at the South Carolina statehouse will be finally displayed.

The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military museum received the flag back in 2015.

A new plan which costs up to $3000 dollars would include combining two offices, raising the ceiling lighting and electronic security.

The museum originally suggested $3 million plan but lawmakers rejected it.