Aiken County searching for robbery suspect

By Published:
The Aiken County Department of Public Safety is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man pictured above.

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help  identifying a robbery suspect.

It happened just before 4:30pm Saturday at the Green Light Express convenience store at 1334 Richland Avenue West. The department says man in the photos forcefully took the money from the drawer after he paid for an item.

He later fled the area in a black SUV which was parked on the side of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).  Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s