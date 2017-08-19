Aiken County searching for robbery suspect

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying a robbery suspect.

It happened just before 4:30pm Saturday at the Green Light Express convenience store at 1334 Richland Avenue West. The department says man in the photos forcefully took the money from the drawer after he paid for an item.

He later fled the area in a black SUV which was parked on the side of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.