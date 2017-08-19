FFN: Week 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week one of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia games
- Thomson 50, Laney 0
- Prince Avenue Christian 35, Aquinas 17
- Butler 18, Cross Creek 0
- Jenkins County 33, Hephzibah 10
- Grovetown 7, Burke County 41
- North Augusta 37, Lakeside 0
- Putnam County 21, Warren County 6
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina games
- Barnwell 21, Williston-Elko 6
- Woodland 0, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7 OT
- Batesburg-Leesville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 16
- Fox Creek 27, McCormick 16
- Saluda 6, Strom Thurmond 35
- White Knoll 40, Aiken 7
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live, Georgia Independent School games & more
- South Aiken 41, Silver Bluff 6
- Augusta Prep 55, Augusta Christian 7
- Westminster 21, Briarwood Academy 33
- Edmund Burke Academy 56, Thomas Jefferson Academy 8
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Aiken band