FFN: Week 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week one of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia games

  • Thomson 50, Laney 0
  • Prince Avenue Christian 35, Aquinas 17
  • Butler 18, Cross Creek 0
  • Jenkins County 33, Hephzibah 10
  • Grovetown 7, Burke County 41
  • North Augusta 37, Lakeside 0
  • Putnam County 21, Warren County 6

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina games

  • Barnwell 21, Williston-Elko 6
  • Woodland 0, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7 OT
  • Batesburg-Leesville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 16
  • Fox Creek 27, McCormick 16
  • Saluda 6, Strom Thurmond 35
  • White Knoll 40, Aiken 7

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live, Georgia Independent School games & more

  • South Aiken 41, Silver Bluff 6
  • Augusta Prep 55, Augusta Christian 7
  • Westminster 21, Briarwood Academy 33
  • Edmund Burke Academy 56, Thomas Jefferson Academy 8

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Aiken band

