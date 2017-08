AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- If you missed Good Morning Augusta Sunday morning, don’t worry! Ashli Doss and Katie Raegan have all of your news and weather headlines covered in the video above, including:

The latest on the resignation of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

What SC lawmakers have to say about the removal of confederate monuments

Where and when to watch the solar eclipse across the CSRA

Watch Good Morning Augusta Weekend each and every Saturday and Sunday at 7am