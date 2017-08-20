Georgia farmers plant most peanuts since the 1990’s

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia farmers have planted the largest peanut acreage in more than 20 years, and experts say the crop is looking great so far.

University of Georgia Cooperative Extension peanut agronomist Scott Monfort says those he’s pulled up have great “pod loads.”

Georgia farmers began planting in late March and finished in early July. Monfort says 828,000 acres are planted, up nearly 16 percent from last year.

He credits the good-looking plants to timely summer rains in south Georgia. Since about half of Georgia’s peanuts are produced on dry land, or land without access to irrigation, growers need rain for a good crop.

Monfort says lower temperatures than normal are expected for the rest of the month, and that also will be good for the plants.