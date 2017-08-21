Arrest made in Warren County death, arson investigation

Published: Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is behind bars, charged in connection with the death of a Warren County woman.

30-year-old Santony Lavont Tucker was arrested on Friday and charged with Murder, Arson and Concealing the Death of Another.

On Saturday August 12th, Warren County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Cobb Street.

Once inside, investigators found a deceased individual, identified as Brea Mance.

The investigation into Mance’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-595-2575.

