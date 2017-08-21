CSRA gets a rooftop view of the solar eclipse

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people will be outside for the eclipse viewing on ground level, but a small group will enjoy the shadow from a little bit higher.

The Partridge Inn is hosting a special solar eclipse party from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the penthouse rooftop. That party is sold out, but the general manager said you can still enjoy the PI Bar and Grill’s food and drinks from the second floor. The rooftop opens to everyone at 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Each $10 ticket holder to the eclipse party will receive glasses and a choice of two drinks; Ring of Fire or The Solar Eclipse.

NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose will be there and have a live report on NewsChannel 6 at 5 and 6.

