Man arrested after shooting at car in traffic in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars Monday after reportedly firing a gun at a car travelling behind him on Highway 1 in Louisville.

Jefferson County dispatch received a call from a distressed driver around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

The caller explained that he had tried to pass a black Toyota Camry when the driver of the Camry sped up and blocked him from passing.

After another mile, the driver of the Camry, identified as 21-year-old Robert Charles Kohler of Wadley, fired one shot back in the direction of the caller’s car.

The caller swerved, hitting a guardrail, but continued to follow the Camry until Deputies arrived and arrested Kohler.

Kohler is charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault (as there were four people in the vehicle he fired a gun at) and one county of Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

No one was struck by gunfire, though two passengers, a 15 and 16-year-old, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.