(WJBF) – NOAA’s new Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite system, GOES-16 will have a view of the moon’s shadow during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.

It will view the moon’s shadow while it is traveling across the United States from the Pacific Northwest through South Carolina.

GOES-16 is the newest version of GOES-R.

GOES-R is a satellite that was used previously until the GOES-16 it launched November 19th 2016.