One person in custody after the shooting of an Ohio judge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla confirmed that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot in front of the courthouse a little after 8 a.m.

Officials say his bailiff returned fire and killed one of the suspects.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has another suspect in custody currently.

Judge Bruzzese, Jr. has been lifeflighted to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Officials say he is currently in stable condition.

The courthouse will remain closed for the day as the investigation continues.

