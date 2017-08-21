Public figures remember comedian and activist Dick Gregory

By Published:
Dick Gregory
FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, comedian and activist Dick Gregory poses for a portrait during the PBS TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gregory, the comedian and activist and who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died. He was 84. Gregory died late Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. after being hospitalized for about a week, his son Christian Gregory told The Associated Press. He had suffered a severe bacterial infection. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC NEWS) – The death of comedian and activist Dick Gregory at age 84 on Saturday prompted a flood of tributes on Twitter from celebrities, activists, and others.

Jane Sanders recalled how her husband, Bernie Sanders, Democratic Senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate, once spent a night in jail with Gregory after protesting segregation in Chicago.

Democratic National Committee vice chairman Keith Ellison posted a photo of himself with Gregory. “Thank you for giving yourself to all of us,” he wrote.

Activist and writer Shaun King posted pictures of Gregory as a young man. “Rest in power, good sir,” King wrote.

Singer John Legend called Gregory a “groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice.”

A Twitter user with the handle @ElmaticLove also posted old photos of Gregory including of him with Muhammad Ali and Bob Marley.

Some people posted excerpts from Gregory’s memoir, “Callous on My Soul,” such as when he wrote about a waitress in the South telling him they “don’t serve colored people.”

Here is a sample of some other tweets paying tribute to Gregory and lamenting his passing.

