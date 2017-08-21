Quick total solar eclipse safety tips that will help you remain safe during the occasion.

CSRA (WJBF) – The total solar eclipse 2017 is a huge phenomenon that will take place on Monday, August 21, 2017, and occur in the afternoon.

More than millions will travel to the southeast to be able to view it, so we want to make sure that you are prepared.

Below are a few safety tips that will help keep your eyes safe and keep your experience fun.

Tips:

First, Stand still and wear the protective solar viewing glasses , if you are viewing the eclipse through a self-made pin-hole contraption, turn your back towards the sun.

Stand still and while viewing the eclipse and be sure to wear your viewing glasses at all times.

After viewing the total solar eclipse turn away from the sun to remove your glasses.

Do not remove your glasses while facing or viewing the sun.

Second, do not stare directly into the sun.

If you stare directly into the sun you can cause permanent damage to your retina. Sunglasses are not enough protection for your eyes so look for the ISO 12312-2 statement on the side of your glasses, to be sure that you have enough protection for your eyes.

Third, never view the disk of the sun through a telescope, binoculars, or camera without a proper solar filter.

Purchase a solar filter or use your solar viewing glasses that meet the ISO filter requirement to cover the lens of your cell phone, but even doing that can be risky if you don’t have a pair for yourself.

Be sure to take pictures of the full moon, before the full or partial eclipse to get an idea of the size of the moon, especially if you are taking photos with a hand held camera.

Also, for your cell phone, focus the camera yourself by using your fingertips, and practice taking photos with your cell phone at different angles before attempting to take your first non-practice photo.

At times the best photos are of people viewing the eclipse rather than a photo of it.

Last, if you are viewing the eclipse with a telescope, make sure it’s with a solar filter or a solar telescope to be able to view the eclipse properly.