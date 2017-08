GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – If your baby is born during the total solar eclipse, Greenville Health Systems has you covered.

According to officials, the staff at Greenville Health Systems will do something special for newborns born during the total solar eclipse on Aug.21.

Newborns born in the hospital will receive very special onesis to mark the total solar eclipse occasion.

I guess you can say that the newborns will not only be lucky, but dressed for the occasion.