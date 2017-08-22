2017 Solar Eclipse viewer photos

From Tabias Grissom in Thomson, Ga.

Pamela Lee Pitcock shot this in Monroe County

Marcella Loza shot this at Academy Sports in Aiken

Michael and Julie Lepp prepped for the eclipse

Duane Bohler writes "Newborn baby needed to nurse but mom didn't want to miss it so we improvised"

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From Tabias Grissom in Thomson, Ga.

Pamela Lee Pitcock shot this in Monroe County

Marcella Loza shot this at Academy Sports in Aiken

Michael and Julie Lepp prepped for the eclipse

Duane Bohler writes "Newborn baby needed to nurse but mom didn't want to miss it so we improvised"

View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

(WJBF) – The total solar eclipse was an incredible experience for not only residents of the CSRA, but for many people around the country.

On Monday, Aug. 21 lots of out-of-towners traveled many miles to view the total solar eclipse and our viewers sent us these incredible photos.