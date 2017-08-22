Adult, young child killed in wreck

Two people are dead, including a young child, after a crash in Columbia County Tuesday night. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Kayla Lott of Thomson, GA was driving a car on East White Oak Road around 6pm. That’s between Harlem and Appling.

Lott reportedly crossed over into the other lane. When she tried to get back in her lane, she lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree. Her child, 3-year-old Kaiden Dawson was killed in the wreck. A passenger, 46-year old Tabitha Denise Lott also died.

Kayla Lott was taken to the hospital to be treated. Another child riding in the car reportedly had minor injuries.