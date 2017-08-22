Aiken Co. to hold a primary election for Aiken Co. Chair

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County voters will head back to the polls Tuesday, Aug.22 for the primary election for the Aiken County Chair.

Former Vice Chairman, Gary Bunker, Interim Council Chair, Andrew Siders and District 4 Councilman, Chuck Smith are all vying for the position left vacant by Ronnie Young when he won a spot in the state house.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at your local precinct.

No Democrats filed to run in the race, but there will still be a general election on October 24th.