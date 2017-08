Columbia County, Ga (WJBF) – More than 100 jobs are up for grabs for Belk at Mullins Crossing in Columbia County.

The new store is expected to open on October 11th.

They’ll be holding several hiring events all this week, looking to hire for various positions.

Tuesday, August 22

12pm – 6pm

Hyatt Hotel

Mason McKnight Jr. Parwkway, Augusta, GA 30907

Wednesday, August 23

10am – 3pm

GA Department of Labor – Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901