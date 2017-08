(Aiken, S.C.)

The Aiken County Council will soon have a new chair. Gary Bunker won the Republican race for the seat Tuesday night. He took 56-percent of the vote. Andrew Siders finished with 34 percent and Chuck Smith had 10 percent.

There is no Democratic candidate in this race. It was held to fill the seat vacated when Ronnie Young left for a seat in the S.C. House of Repreentatives.