AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Confederate monuments have been going down across the nation, but the idea has made its way to the Garden City.

The Augusta Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, (NAACP) will join several area churches Thursday, Aug. 24.

They will hold a rally at the Confederate Monument on Broad Street.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Confederate Monument located on the 700 block of Broad Street.