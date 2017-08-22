Congressman Joe Wilson stopping in Aiken, Barnwell counties during annual ‘bus tour’

By Published:
South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Congressman Joe Wilson will be visiting making several stops in the CSRA during his annual bus tour, next week.

Wilson’s tour kicks off Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Aiken County.

  • 10:10 AM – Tour of University of South Carolina-Aiken – 471 University Pkwy, Aiken
  • 11:30 AM – Tour of Alley Downtown Taproom – 214 the Alley, Aiken
  • 12:00 PM – Aiken Rotary Club at Newberry Hall – 117 Newberry St, Aiken
  • 1:10 PM – Tour of Hubbell Power Systems Inc – 1850 Richland Ave, Aiken
  • 2:05 PM – Tour of Ahh Sunshine – 1555 Whiskey Rd, Aiken
  • 3:00 PM – Tour of Kimberly-Clark – 246 Old Jackson Hwy, Beech Island
  • 4:05 PM – Tour of CVS Caremark Distribution Center – 111 Revco Rd, Beech Island

Thursday, August 31, 2017: Barnwell County 

  • 9:30 AM – Tour of Anovotek – 9075 Patterson St, Barnwell

