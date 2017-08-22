Congressman Joe Wilson stopping in Aiken, Barnwell counties during annual ‘bus tour’

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Congressman Joe Wilson will be visiting making several stops in the CSRA during his annual bus tour, next week.
Wilson’s tour kicks off Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Aiken County.
- 10:10 AM – Tour of University of South Carolina-Aiken – 471 University Pkwy, Aiken
- 11:30 AM – Tour of Alley Downtown Taproom – 214 the Alley, Aiken
- 12:00 PM – Aiken Rotary Club at Newberry Hall – 117 Newberry St, Aiken
- 1:10 PM – Tour of Hubbell Power Systems Inc – 1850 Richland Ave, Aiken
- 2:05 PM – Tour of Ahh Sunshine – 1555 Whiskey Rd, Aiken
- 3:00 PM – Tour of Kimberly-Clark – 246 Old Jackson Hwy, Beech Island
- 4:05 PM – Tour of CVS Caremark Distribution Center – 111 Revco Rd, Beech Island
Thursday, August 31, 2017: Barnwell County
- 9:30 AM – Tour of Anovotek – 9075 Patterson St, Barnwell