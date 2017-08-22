Doctors discuss Solar Eclipse aftermath in vision

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – If you looked at the sun during yesterday’s eclipse, without proper eye protection, and you THINK you might be feeling the effects today, it might be a good idea to get your eyes checked.

Millions of people from coast to coast watched Monday’s eclipse. But what if you -looked- at the sun WITHOUT protecting your eyes? I spoke with an ophthalmologist who explained what kind of problems you might see and when you need to seek medical help.

“The determination of whether somebody is disabled for a particular activity is not one that we make, its the individual who say for example wants to employ them in that activity all we can do is state what the clinical findings are and judgement as to employability is not something that physicians make,” said David Bogorad, Ophthalmologist at Augusta University Medical Center.

In a perfect world everyone will have enjoyed the eclipse and learned about the wonders of nature But Dr. David Bogorad says the concerns of eye damage could be there.

“The concern we have is that there maybe people attempt to look at the sun without the proper eye protection and are left with an after eye image, some kind of blurred area in their vision,” said David Bogorad, Ophthalmologist at Augusta University Medical Center.

He says if you think you might have something wrong with your eyes, it’s important to understand the different degrees of damage.

“If you were felt with a significant after images like with a flash goes off in a camera and you see a dark or gray area near were you were looking that generally gets better in a few minutes that’s not permanent damage,” said David Bogorad, Ophthalmologist at Augusta University Medical Center.

Doctor Borgorad says there’s no medicine or surgery that can fix damage someone suffers when looking at an eclipse without proper eyewear.

“But that same kinda thing if it persists and doesn’t get better after a few minutes or at most a hour or two that’s bad news,” said David Bogorad, Ophthalmologist at Augusta University Medical Center.

Doctors say it’s a process to determine if people are actually legally blind.

“We would do a thorough eye exam and we would check there visual acuity and different ways their ability to see clearly and make alot of measurements, examine the retinas and try to come to a judgement as to whether theirs clear cut evidence of a real damage to some aspect of the visual system or not,” said David Bogorad, Ophthalmologist at Augusta University Medical Center.

Doctors stress that doing your own research is key and we made a few calls to our local hospitals and thankfully no eclipse eye injuries have been reported. Back to you.