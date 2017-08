CSRA (WJBF) – Now that the total solar eclipse has passed, those ISO Certified glasses won’t be much use to us. But they could contribute to a greater cause.

Dumpster Depot and the Alley Taproom in Aiken have partnered up to recycle those glasses.

As a reward for turning yours in, the Alley Taproom will give you 10% off beer and wine, until Saturday.

And Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe will give you one dollar off a pound of gummy bears for turning in your glasses.