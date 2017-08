NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators in North Augusta are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion.

Jonathan Devon Moss of Augusta has a number of active felony warrants for his involvement with an August 1st home invasion on Breckenridge Drive.

Moss is the third suspect identified in this incident, the other two have already been arrested.

If you have any information on his location, please contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121