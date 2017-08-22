The Augusta GreenJackets finally have a name for its new stadium

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– We now know the name for the Augusta GreenJackets new stadium. The GreenJackets made that announcement in North Augusta Tuesday night. The stadium will be known as SRP Park as part of a sponsorship agreement with the credit union based in North Augusta.

“They’re a North Augusta based company. They’re one of the largest employers in our county, yet alone in the city of North Augusta, and they’ve been a part of the GreenJackets for well over a decade,” Jeff Eiseman, President and Partner for the Augusta GreenJackets, said.

Eiseman said he considers “them” great friends.

“Without further adieu, I’d like to introduce our new name, which will be SRP Park,” Eiseman said as the crowd applauded.

It’s been called Project Jackson, Stadium Village and most recently, Riverside Village. But Eiseman said until now, the ballpark didn’t have a name to call its own.

“And you’re always looking at what that’s going to be. You want to call it what it’s going to be. And today, we were able to formally unveil it as SRP Park, and we’re extremely excited about that,” Eiseman said.

President and CEO of SRP, Harry Gunssalus, explained that sponsoring the name is more than a marketing opportunity.

“This is really around building the community. We think of the community as bigger than North Augusta, Aiken and Augusta. It’s the CSRA, and we really encourage members to come out,” Gunssalus said.

He said SRP is going to sponsor several events like “Bat Days”, “Member Days”, and even hand out free goodies at games. He said SRP has been around since 1960, and the company will be here for the long haul.

“The GreenJackets, after 30 years of being here, they have a partner. It’s going to be here for a long, long time, and we’re going to be here for a long, long time,” Eiseman said.

“We are excited to be able to elevate the level of play, pun intended, the level of play in the community,” Gunssalus said.

Eiseman said there are no plans to change the team’s name from the Augusta GreenJackets. There are seven more games to be played at Olmstead Stadium this year, and he encourages the community to come out as they say goodbye to that location.