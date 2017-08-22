TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, there was a tractor-trailer accident on I-20, early Tuesday morning.
The call came into the sheriff’s office at 3:15 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and one subject was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
The vehicle at fault was the driver driving the tractor-trailer.
The person injured was in a small passenger vehicle and has been taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia State Patrol was also out on the scene.