TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, there was a tractor-trailer accident on I-20, early Tuesday morning.

The call came into the sheriff’s office at 3:15 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and one subject was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

The vehicle at fault was the driver driving the tractor-trailer.

The person injured was in a small passenger vehicle and has been taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Georgia State Patrol was also out on the scene.