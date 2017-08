AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis says the Coliseum Authority has voted to build the James Brown Arena on the site of Regency Mall.

The arena still needs the go ahead from Augusta commissioners, but one commissioner has already made it clear he will not vote in favor.

Sean Frantom is taking to social media to express his unhappiness about the proposal.

Frantom says he supports the plan to stay in the same location and combine the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium.