Coliseum Authority recommends site for new Augusta arena

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – According to an e-mail from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis’s office the Coliseum Authority voted Tuesday to build a new arena on the site of the old Regency Mall.

In the e-mail the Mayor applauded the decision writing, “Earlier today, the Coliseum Authority voted to build a new civic center where the Regency Mall once stood. In choosing this location, which is in the geographic center of our county, the Coliseum Authority has exhibited visionary leadership that will create a bright and promising future for our entire community. I applaud this monumental decision and look forward to continued collaboration with the Coliseum Authority and Commission to turn this shared vision for our new arena, #SOGO (South Of Gordon Highway), and all of Augusta into a reality.”

Mayor Davis implored Augusta Commissioners to vote in favor of the Authority’s recommendation, but by Tuesday night at least one commissioner had declared his intention to oppose the measure via social media.

District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom posted his opposition on his Facebook page and voiced support for a plan to keep the arena location downtown and combine James Brown Arena with Bell Auditorium.

Coliseum Authority votes to move JBA arena to Regency Mall location. I am shocked and disappointed with this decision. #upset #loveAugusta — Sean Frantom (@SeanFrantom) August 22, 2017

In his e-mail Mayor Davis promised to address the new arena proposal and his plan for the area south of Gordon Highway in a press conference this Friday. In a Facebook post Frantom promised “more details about this (Wednesday) about why this is such a bad move”.