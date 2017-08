AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aug. 23 is the first day of school for students in Aiken County.

The district approved changing the start and end time, to make them consistent at every school.

Elementary schools will now begin classes at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2.30 p.m.

Middle schools will start at 8 a.m. and get out at 3:10 p.m.

High schools will start at 8:20 a.m. and release at 3:30 p.m.