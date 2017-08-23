Leon Tripp now charged with murder, Tanya charged with concealing a death

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of kidnapping his 16-year-old stepdaughter is now charged with Murder.

Leon Tripp now faces charges of Murder and Kidnapping in regards to the disappearance of hi stepdaughter Latania Janell Carwell.

Latania’s mother, Tanya, is now charged with Concealing a Death.

Both are currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Leon Tripp has been in jail since May when he was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the case.

LaTania Carwell’s Sophomore class photo at Josey High School.

Investigators say Tripp left his home in April with Latania, but the girl never returned.

Tripp later told investigators that she is dead.

The body of Latania Carwell has not been found.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details in this case as they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s