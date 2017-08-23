Leon Tripp now charged with murder, Tanya charged with concealing a death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of kidnapping his 16-year-old stepdaughter is now charged with Murder.

Leon Tripp now faces charges of Murder and Kidnapping in regards to the disappearance of hi stepdaughter Latania Janell Carwell.

Latania’s mother, Tanya, is now charged with Concealing a Death.

Both are currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Leon Tripp has been in jail since May when he was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the case.

Investigators say Tripp left his home in April with Latania, but the girl never returned.

Tripp later told investigators that she is dead.

The body of Latania Carwell has not been found.

