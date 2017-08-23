NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in September

(WJBF) – Here is the list of what is coming and going on Netflix in September.

Avail 9/1/17

Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER 
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy

Avail. 9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

Avail. 9/4/17

Graduation

Avail. 9/5/17

Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Avail. 9/6/17

A Good American
Hard Tide

Avail. 9/7/17

The Blacklist: Season 4

Avail. 9/8/17

#realityhigh —  NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Walking Dead: Season 7

Avail. 9/9/17

Portlandia: Season 7

Avail. 9/11/17

The Forgotten

Avail. 9/12/17

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL  

Avail. 9/13/17

Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains

Avail. 9/14/17

Disney’s Pocahontas

Avail. 9/15/17

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM 
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/18/17

Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination

Avail. 9/19/17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Love, Sweat and Tears

Avail. 9/20/17

Carol

Avail. 9/21/17

Gotham: Season 3

Avail. 9/22/17

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Samaritan

Avail. 9/23/17

Alien Arrival

Avail. 9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

Avail. 9/26/17

Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

Avail. 9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3

LEAVING NETFLIX

Leaving 9/1/17

Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 – 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1  – 2

Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Leaving 9/3/17

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving 9/4/17

The A-List

Leaving 9/5/17

Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove

Leaving 9/9/17

Teen Beach 2

Leaving 9/10/17

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Leaving 9/11/17

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/17

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving 9/16/17

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day

Leaving 9/19/17

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving 9/20/17

Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving 9/22/17

Philomena

Leaving 9/24/17

Déjà Vu

Leaving 9/26/17

A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
Leaving 9/30/17

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5

