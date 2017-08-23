NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in September

(WJBF) – Here is the list of what is coming and going on Netflix in September.
Avail 9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Avail. 9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
Avail. 9/4/17
Graduation
Avail. 9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Avail. 9/6/17
A Good American
Hard Tide
Avail. 9/7/17
The Blacklist: Season 4
Avail. 9/8/17
#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Avail. 9/9/17
Portlandia: Season 7
Avail. 9/11/17
The Forgotten
Avail. 9/12/17
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/13/17
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Avail. 9/14/17
Disney’s Pocahontas
Avail. 9/15/17
American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/18/17
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Avail. 9/19/17
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears
Avail. 9/20/17
Carol
Avail. 9/21/17
Gotham: Season 3
Avail. 9/22/17
Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan
Avail. 9/23/17
Alien Arrival
Avail. 9/25/17
Dark Matter: Season 3
Avail. 9/26/17
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/27/17
Absolutely Anything
Avail. 9/29/17
Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/30/17
Murder Maps: Season 3
LEAVING NETFLIX
Leaving 9/1/17
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 – 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1 – 2
Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Leaving 9/3/17
Drumline: A New Beat
Leaving 9/4/17
The A-List
Leaving 9/5/17
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove
Leaving 9/9/17
Teen Beach 2
Leaving 9/10/17
Army Wives: Season 1 – 7
Leaving 9/11/17
Terra Nova: Season 1
Leaving 9/15/17
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Leaving 9/16/17
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
Leaving 9/19/17
Persons Unknown: Season 1
Leaving 9/20/17
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
Leaving 9/22/17
Philomena
Leaving 9/24/17
Déjà Vu
Leaving 9/26/17
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
Leaving 9/30/17
Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5